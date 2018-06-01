CACL Antigonish Produces Wooden Deck Chairs for Kent Building Supplies

its stores in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including Antigonish, and Stellarton. CACL has produced 89 chairs that will be featured in 19 Kent stores. CACL is part of a eight member social enterprise cooperative in the region that’s building wood products to scale for large companies such as Kent.
CACL Antigonish is teaming up with Kent Building Supplies to produce wooden deck chairs for
CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says working with Kent is an excellent partnership.
The store manager of Kent in Antigonish, Glen Mooney, says it’s pleased with its ongoing association with CACL.
Teasdale says other social enterprise workshops within the cooperative producing the chairs are using the CACL Antigonish design.