CACL Antigonish Receives $10,000 Donation from Antigonish Kinsmen

A generous donation to CACL Antigonish. The Antigonish Kinsmen Club is contributing $10,000

to the social enterprise. Service club member A. J. Sears saysthey are able to support groups like CACL because of the generosity of the community.

Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says like many groups, fund-raising has been a challenge during the pandemic, and the contribution of the Kinsmen is key.

The Kinsmen are long-time supporters of the organization; they also have their office in the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre, the home of CACL and the Antigionish Legion.