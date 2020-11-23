CACL Antigonish Fund-raiser Festival of Trees Launched

The annual Christmas fund-raiser for CACL Antigonish is underway. Festival of Trees officially

began on Friday. CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says there are several ways you can purchase tickets, both at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre where the trees are on display, and on line.

Tickets are being sold weekdays on site, as well as Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. Tickets can also be purchased at the Social Enterprise Centre on Saturdays and during several upcoming Christmas Craft Fairs at the facility. Winning tickets will be drawn on December 19th.