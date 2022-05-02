Tim Horton's Antigonish
CACL Ham and Bean Supper and Auction Set for Friday at East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre

It’s one of the biggest fund-raising events of the year for CACL Antigonish.   The annual Ham and

CACL Wood Shop at Antigonish Legion/CACL Building

Bean Supper and Auction will take place on Friday at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.  Viewing of the auction items will begin at 6 p.m.; dinner will be at 6:30.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says they are happy to have local residents back at the building again for this fund-raiser.  Teasdale says there are a couple of changes this year.

A limited number of tickets for the dinner can be purchased at the CACL Café.

 