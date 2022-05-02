CACL Ham and Bean Supper and Auction Set for Friday at East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre

It’s one of the biggest fund-raising events of the year for CACL Antigonish. The annual Ham and

Bean Supper and Auction will take place on Friday at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre. Viewing of the auction items will begin at 6 p.m.; dinner will be at 6:30.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says they are happy to have local residents back at the building again for this fund-raiser. Teasdale says there are a couple of changes this year.

A limited number of tickets for the dinner can be purchased at the CACL Café.