Call from Liberal Leader Mark Carney Prompts Sean Fraser to Run Again for the Liberal Party in Central Nova

Sean Fraser is seeking a return federal politics. Fraser, has decided to re-offer as the Liberal candidate for Central Nova.

Fraser, a former federal cabinet minister, says he decided to run again in his old riding after receiving a call yesterday from Liberal Leader Mark Carney. Carney asked Fraser to reconsider his December decision not to re-offer, in light of a very different world that exists now. Carney cited the economic threats communities are facing with US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and trade war.

Fraser says standing up for your neighbours and community as a Member of Parliament is an immense privilege.

Fraser says he is excited to serve and thrilled with the opportunity.