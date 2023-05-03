Calls to Port Hawkesbury Fire Department rise in 2022

The Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department responded to more calls in 2022, but the increase was attributed to a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Donald MacDonald, the town’s fire chief reported that they received 72 calls in 2020 and 2021 combined, but in 2022 alone, that number went up to 67, including 23 fire alarm calls and 22 motor vehicle collisions.

In 2018, there were 58 requests for service and in 2019, MacDonald told council they went out on 61 calls.

During the past year, the fire chief said the department has been actively fundraising and involved in community events. He said they are now doing more in-house training.

MacDonald said the department has cameras on its trucks that can record for 40 hours. The trucks and helmets are also stocked with new lights, he said.

As a result of receiving Provider Fund money, MacDonald said the department is buying two more Trunked Mobile Radio systems and the department now has a battery-operated ramp.

He added that the department purchased two AEDs, one for the hall, the other is going on a rescue unit.