Calls to RCMP from Mulgrave Increasing

At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave on Monday night council discussed an increase in calls to the RCMP over the past two years.

The increase in calls had been discussed at a recent Police Advisory Committee meeting Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm attended.

In 2019, Mulgrave logged 50 calls to the RCMP, 113 calls in 2020 and 130 calls to date in 2021.

Chisholm said that COVID-19 has been cited as a factor in the increase in calls, across all municipalities, and anticipates calls will decrease when the pandemic dissipates.