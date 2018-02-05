Cameron and MacKinnon residences at St. FX going Co-Ed

Some residence buildings at St.FX University will be converting to co-ed living spaces. These changes to Cameron and MacKinnon Hall are in an effort to make bring St.FX closer to the national norm of being all-gender residences.

Director of Student Life at the University, Jacqueline De Leebeeck says it will mean some renovations to the buildings in order to make it accommodating for male and female students. De Leebeeck says the changes are made in an effort to improve student living experiences:

De Leebeeck says that the changes are not in response to any one event, but the move to co-ed will hopefully reduce violence that had been occuring in these buildings in the past.