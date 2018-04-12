Camozzi’s entry doesn’t make Short List for a National Short Story Contest

An Antigonish resident did not make the short list for a national short story contest. There was some optimism for Anne Camozzi after her entry became part of a long list of 27 writers last week.

The five finalists were announced Tuesday in the contest sponsored by CBC and Camozzi’s composition “The Great Caribou” wasn’t included. However, Camozzi says making the long list was a big win personally and a wonderful validation of her writing.

“The Great Caribou” is a short story adapted from a chapter in Camozzi’s upcoming novel and follows a settler woman in the 1870’s trying to hunt and feed her starving children. She’s been working on the novel for 15 years and is close to finishing it.