Camp Courage 2023 open for registration

Female and non-binary youths aged 15-19 with in interest in emergency services are asked to apply for Camp Courage 2023. Camp Courage is run by the First Responders Society, established in 2006 for the purpose of introducing women and non-binary youth to careers as first responders such as paramedics, police officers, and firefighters.

Cpl. Natasha Farrell with the Pictou County District RCMP, said the camps introduce some of the demands required for those careers.

The camp runs July 2-9 in Halifax, with March 20 as the deadline for applying. Only 24 people will be selected to attend. Farrell said interested candidates will need to send in proof of age as well as two letters of reference, noting people are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible.

Any youths in the area looking to speak with someone before they apply are asked to call the Picotu District RCMP office and ask for Farrell or the Antigonish RCMP office and ask for Constable Christine Pelly. People can also visit campcourage.ca