Campaign Launched in Antigonish Town and County to Encourage Residents to Shop Local This Christmas

A collaboration is asking Christmas shoppers to spend money where they live.

Shop Local: Antigonish by Choice, a collaborative campaign between the Town of Antigonish, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network and the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce kicked off on Monday.

The campaign features a contest with each prize donated by local businesses valued at $50 or more and folks can participate by filling out ballots after making a purchase at one of 24 stores taking part or finding the campaign on Facebook and sharing holiday themed photos.

John Beaton, CEO of ESREN, said the campaign is aimed at showing people the benefit of shopping local.

Beaton said spending money locally, you make a direct impact on the local economy.