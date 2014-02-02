Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canada Child Beneift Payments to be Delivered to Families This Week

Payments to the Canada Child Benefit are going out this week.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s a direct cash support, helping families cover the costs of raising children.
The CCB was introduced in 2016 as an income-tested and non-taxable benefit.  It replaced the previously taxable Universal Child Care benefit
The amount a family receives under the program is based on several factors, including the number of children, their age, marital status and a family’s adjusted net income from last year’s tax return


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year