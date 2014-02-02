Canada Child Beneift Payments to be Delivered to Families This Week

Payments to the Canada Child Benefit are going out this week.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s a direct cash support, helping families cover the costs of raising children.

The CCB was introduced in 2016 as an income-tested and non-taxable benefit. It replaced the previously taxable Universal Child Care benefit

The amount a family receives under the program is based on several factors, including the number of children, their age, marital status and a family’s adjusted net income from last year’s tax return