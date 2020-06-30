Canada Day Celebrations in Antigonish Town and County will be Virtual

Canada Day is going to look a little different this year in Antigonish.
Warden Owen McCarron said both the Town and County of Antigonish joined forces and will host a virtual Canada Day tomorrow. The county is posting contests on Facebook for chances to win Canada Day flags, tattoos, and t-shirts.
People can visit antigonishcanadaday.ca at 8p.m. on Canada Day to watch the pre-recorded celebrations including messages from local dignitaries, local musical performances, and fireworks. People can also tune-in to 989xfm to listen to the event.