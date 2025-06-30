Canada Day celebrations set for Antigonish

It’s Canada Day tomorrow and there will be local festivities throughout the day .

The celebrations will begin with a pancake breakfast prepared and served by the Antigonish Lions Club at St. Ninian`s Place, running from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The day continues at St. Andrew Junior School, with a sensor hour running from 11-12, followed by family activities and entertainment for everyone from 12-4. There will be official ceremonies and a cake cutting at 2 p.m.

The annual Canada Day concert starts at 7 at Columbus Field, with Rob Halligan, LeeBoy, Peter and Drew, and Jug in Hand. The evening will also feature a small ceremony and volunteer acknowledgements at 7:35. The fireworks will begin around 10 p.m.

Megan MacInnis, strategic initiative coordinator for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, explained the town and county partnered to on Canada Day Celebrations for a number of years now.

The Town and County of Antigonish are partnering with Antigonish Community Transit to offer free transportation to the Pancake Breakfast at St. Ninian Place, the Family Fun Activities at St. Andrews Jr. School, and Evening Celebrations at Columbus Field. Residents were asked to book a ride in advance before 1 p.m. on June 27.