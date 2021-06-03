Canada Day Concert and Fireworks in Antigonish Town and County Cancelled

In a Facebook post, The Town and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish announced the decision to postpone the annual Canada Day Concert and Fireworks until later in the summer due to COVID-19. The municipalities made decision after careful consideration and review of the current public health restrictions and gathering limits.

The Town, county and dedicated partners are working on plans to host a safe summer concert for late August. More details including the date and location will be available in the coming weeks.

The Town and County are developing new COVID-19 safe activities for Canada Day that include social media contests with fun prizes to be won and Storybook Walks at your favourite local trails. More information will be available in the coming week.