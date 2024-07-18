Canada Dental Care Plan Updated

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said an update to the Canada Dental Care Plan kicked in on July 8.

Fraser said dental care providers no longer have to formally sign-up for the program and can process the benefits on a claim-by-claim basis, adding this will significantly reduce the cost of a lot of dental services, particularly lower and middle income families earning up to $90,000 a year who don’t currently have dental coverage.

Fraser said for those who received a dental care package, he suggests following the details and speak to your dental care provider about what is covered and how much is covered. He said the change should open up access to care for a lot of people who previously could not afford it and didn’t have coverage.