Canada Post Plans Special Stamp Issue that honours Five Canadian Editorial Cartoonists including Antigonish Native Bruce MacKinnon

Canada Post has announced it will pay tribute to five legendary editorial cartoonists, including one with local connections, through a special stamp issue.

Over the next week, Canada Post officials say the five award-winning cartoonists will each

behonoured with their own stamp. Among them is Antigonish native Bruce MacKinnon of the Halifax Chronicle Herald. A stamp paying tribute to MacKinnon will be released next Friday. MacKinnon has won 21 Atlantic Journalism Awards, six National Newspaper Awards for editorial cartooning and one for Journalist of the Year. and the World Press Freedom International Editorial Cartoon Competition. MacKinnon is also a Member of the Order of Canada.

Other editorial cartoonists to be honoured include Serge Chapleau of La Presse, Brian Gable of the Globe and Mail, Terry Mosher of the Montreal Gazette and Duncan MacPherson of the Toronto Star.