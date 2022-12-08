Canada Summer Jobs wage subsidy applications Now Open

For employers in the local area, staffing plans for next summer are already underway. For some, federal funding will be available to supplement salaries paid to students.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the portal for Canada Summer Jobs is now open, where employers can receive wage subsidies to hire students.

Kelloway recommends that employers seeking the subsidy should probably apply before Christmas, because the deadline for applications is shortly after the holiday season.

More details can be found on the Employment and Social Development Canada web site; here is a link to that site: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs.html.