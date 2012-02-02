Canadain Dental Care program expands

Starting this week, seniors aged 72 and up can apply for the Canadian Dental Care program. Next month seniors aged 70 and 71 can apply, and in May, Seniors aged 65 and older can apply. In June, it will expand to adults with a valid disability tax credit certificate, and children under the age of 18. Applications will expand again to all remaining eligible Canadian residents sometime in 2025.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said a number of years ago, a decision was made to exclude dental care from the federally supported health care provided by provincial governments. Fraser said his government believes access to dental care shouldn’t depend on someone’s income.