Canada’s New Governor General has connections to Pictou County

There is a local connection to Canada’s new Governor General. Mary Simon was sworn in as

Canada’s 30th Governor General at a ceremony in the senate on Monday, becoming the first Indigenous person to ever take the role. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Simon and her husband have a home in Pictou County. Simon’s husband also grew up in the area.

Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat in her maiden speech spoke on how the country must find the humility necessary to create a more just society. She also spoke of the need to re-think how Canadians view reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, so that we can recognize moments of regret alongside moments of pride in the country.