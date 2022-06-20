Canadian Actor, Producer and Studio Opertor Christian Potenza pays a Visit to Antigonish

Canadian actor, producer, and Infinity Forge studio operator Christian Potenza was in

Antigonish last week while visiting the family of some of his friends. Potenza said it was his first time he’s been out and about for a while, and decided to head this way. He said he’s always wanted to bike the Cabot Trail during lobster season but after that didn’t pan out, he ended up in town, noting he’d been here almost a week and he fell in love with the area.

Younger listeners might know him as the voice of Clogstopper, one of the characters on transformers: BotBots on Netflix. He also appeared in The Expanse on Amazon, and did voice work for Total Drama and 6teen. As for his multi-media studio, The Infinity Forge, he helps teach people how to get into voice work, who to get on camera, or become a teacher with e-learning.

He also encouraged those who have in interest to get into voice work, noting there are a lot of opportunities.