Canadian Blood Services seeks Donors for Upcoming Local Blood Donor Clinics

Canadian Blood Services is looking for donors for two upcoming blood donor clinics in the local area.

This is National Blood Donor Week, an opportunity to thank those who continue to regularly donate blood at local clinics. It is also a chance to raise awareness about the ongoing need for blood donations.

Deborah MacGillivray, a Community Development manager with Canadian Blood Services in Dartmouth, says the need is great. She says they require 100,000 new blood donors each year to keep up with hospital demand; every 60 seconds someone is Canada needs blood.

MacGillivray says a blood donor clinic is scheduled for St. Ninian Place in Antigonish on June 24th and 25th and at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre June 26th and 27th.

MacGillivray says appointments are available. To book your appointment, visit blood.ca or download the give blood app. There is also a two minute eligibility quiz online and on the app to help you decide if you are eligible to donate blood at this time