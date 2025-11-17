Canadian Coast Guard Fines Boat in Port Hawkesbury under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Materials Acts

On September 22, the Canadian Coast Guard exercised its authority under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act to issue an Administrative Monetary Penalty to the owner of an unnamed vessel located in Port Hawkesbury. A release from the coast guard isssued earlier today states the owner of the vessel failed to comply with a direction issued under the Act following the determination that the vessel poses a hazard to the marine environment and public safety.

The direction instructed the owner to relocate and stabilize the vessel in order to conduct remediation, removal, or repair to an appropriate level, to ensure that any physical, environmental, or other hazards are eliminated, remedied, or otherwise properly addressed.

The vessel owner was issued a penalty of $12,000 and was required to pay within 30 days or to apply for a review hearing with the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada by October 25.