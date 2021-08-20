Canadian Hurricane Centre watches Tropical Storm Henri

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Henri. In a Tropical Cyclone Information Statement, Centre officials say Henri is forecast to move slowly northward this weekend from its current location off the coast of northern Florida. It could strengthen to a Category-2 hurricane as it moves north while east of Virginia. A hurricane watch has been issued for New York’s Long Island, coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Once it moves over colder water it will weaken quickly as it tracks east or northeastward.

Its impact on Atlantic Canada will not be felt directly until early next week. However, larger than normal surf conditions will develop on the Atlantic Coast this weekend.

Current tracking models from the Hurricane Centre suggest it could be a post-tropical storm by the time it makes landfall in Nova Scotia early Wednesday morning. Maximum winds could be around 55 kilometres an hour.

Nova Scotians are advised to continue to monitor for updates on the storm.