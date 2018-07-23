Canadian Olympian Jillilan Saulnier visits Hockey Nova ScotiaU18 Women’s Hockey Camp at St. FX

An Olympian from the province is looking forward to the next stages of her career.

Halifax native and Olympic silver medalist Jillian Saulnier was in Antigonish last week to visit the Hockey Nova Scotia U18 Women’s hockey team take part in a Canada Games summer camp at StFX. Saulnier said she was able to share her story with the team and show them the what they can accomplish.

Saulnier is a new member of Les Canadiennes de Montréal of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, after being traded from the Calgary Inferno. She says she is back in training and set her sights on making the Olympic Women’s team heading to Bejing for2022.

There is a national camp taking place in September and then the Four Nations Cup is set for November in Saskatchewan.