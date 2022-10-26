Listen Live
Late Bus: Rte 183 in Inverness, driver John Frank, serving Bayview Education Centre will be 15 min utes late this afternoon.
Happy Birthday Kennedy Mattie, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, you can pick up your voucher at 989 XFM Mon - Fri 9 - 5 and claim your treats at the James St Tim's location, enjoy.
Oct 25 School Buses:
359, Antigonish, Peter MacIsaac, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew's Consolidated School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning
A New Canada Disability Benefit Planned by the Federal Gover...11:36 am | Read Full Article
The federal government is moving forward with a new Canada Disability Benefit. It is estimated that one in five Canadians is living with a disability. Those with a disability tend to have lower incomes. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the disability benefit is going to be modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement for low […]
Development Leadership Diploma Program to Return to Coady In...11:31 am | Read Full Article
The Coady Institute’s flagship Development Leadership diploma program is returning. It was last offered at the Coady in 2018. The Coady’s Director of Programs, Martha Fanjoy, says Development Leadership took a pause in 2019 with the intention of re-offering it in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing a delay in the program’s return. Fanjoy […]
X-Women Rugby’s Sierra Wood named AUS Rookie of the Year11:22 am | Read Full Article
A member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women has picked a major award from Atlantic University Sport. AUS has named Sierra Wood as the women’s rugby rookie of the year. This is the 11th time a St. FX student-athlete has won this award. The first year nursing student from Stirling, Ontario was the team’s starting […]