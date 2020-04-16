Cancellation of Summer Events a worry for Guysborough County Municipal Leaders

At its regular monthly meeting held by teleconference Wednesday afternoon, District of Guysborough councillors expressed concern over the economic impact of the cancellation of major summer events, including Canso’s Stan Rogers Folk Festival. Warden Vernon Pitts said the loss of thousands of visitors for the late July festival will be felt throughout the region, especially in Guysborough and Antigonish counties. Councillors also expressed concern because the popular music event is also a major fundraising opportunity for the Canso Arena and other community groups.