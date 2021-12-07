Listen Live
With word of one positive case of COVID-19 at St. FX University and expectations of more infections, the school has cancelled classes for the rest of the day. http://bit.ly/31AJbpd
Province Identifies 22 New Cases of COVID-194:42 pm | Read Full Article
There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 recoveries from the virus in Nova Scotia. Health and Wellness department officials say 18 of the new infections are in Central Zone, and four in Northern Zone. There are 147 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including four in ICU. During […]
Classes Cancelled at St. FX after Positive Case of COVID-19 ...11:47 am | Read Full Article
Following a positive COVID-19 case reported to StFX by Public Health and a notification to expect more positive cases, university administration cancelled the remainder of on-campus classes today. At this time, the university stated exams are continuing as per schedule, with the first day set for Thursday. In a message to the university campus, StFX […]
Sports Roundup – December 56:27 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Maritime League: Another road loss for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, 7-5 to the Miramichi Timberwolves. NS Under 15: The Novas doubled the Truro Bearcats 4-2 at the Antigonish Arena. Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects’ Julia MacDonald scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Rockets in Moncton. […]