The Town of Stellarton has appointed a new Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief. http://bit.ly/357bFmY
Antigonish County Council is looking for some immediate short-term solutions from the Nova Scotia government to make the Beech Hill intersection safer. http://bit.ly/2PzniMP
Glen Haven Manor’s Plan to Purchase a House to Accommo...1:20 pm | Read Full Article
Stellarton has given the OK for Glen Haven Manor to continue its plans to hire more workers. Glen Haven is looking to purchase a house that it currently leases, which provides accommodations for international workers who come to work in the long-term care facility. Taking on a mortgage would be more cost effective than the […]
Stellarton Town Council names new Fire Chief and Deputy Fire...12:11 pm | Read Full Article
Stellarton town council have officially appointed a new fire chief and deputy fire chief. Mike O’Sullivan and Mike Brophy have each been hired for five year terms which end December 31st, 2024. O’Sullivan has been with the Fire Department for 27 years and was Deputy Chief for the last 10 years. He’s a teacher at […]
Sports Roundup – December 8 *Updated 9: 20 AM*6:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Pictou County Scotians lost a close match, falling 5-4 to the Brookfield Elks. Tonight, the Scotians host the Antigonish Bulldogs at the Trenton Arena. Puck drops 6pm. In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers narrowly defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Yarmouth, where they play the […]