Candidates for Antigonish Riding in the Provincial Election to participate in a Forum at St. FX University

On Wednesday, November 6, The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the STFX Student’ Union is hosting a forum for Antigonish candidates running in the November 26 provincial election. Residents and students are invited to attend. Questions for the candidates will be selected prior to the forum. Questions can be submitted to the Mulroney institute by emailing mulinst@stfx.ca by noon Friday.

Candidates set to participate include PC candidate Michelle Thompson, Liberal candidate Sheila Sears, and NDP candidate John David MacIsaac.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m.. on Wednesday, November 6.