Cannabis Storefront in Antigonish Searched by Police, Two People Charged

RCMP say charges have been laid against two people following the search of a cannabis storefront on Post Road in Antigonish County. The search was conducted on Friday by the Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from the RCMP’s Eastern Traffic Services. Officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis, cash and documents.

Two Antigonish residents, a 52-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, each face one count of Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling. A third person was released without charge. The two charged will appear in court on May 15th. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid