Canoe Relay Events coming to Local Indigenous Communities in the Lead-Up to the 2023 North American Indigenous Games

As the 2023 North American Indigenous Games draws closer, some 14 Nova Scotia communities will host celebrations beginning next week.

Canoe Relay events will start on May first at Acadia First Nation, aimed at connecting Indigenous communities to the games, including recognizing athletes with Team Mi’kmaw Nova Scotia. The Canoe Relay will wrap up in Halifax on July 7th.

Local stops include Wagmatcook and We’koqma’q on May 31st, the Potlotek First Nation on June First, June 16th at Paqtnkek First Nation and June 17th at Pictou Landing.