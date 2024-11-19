Canso Canal Closing for the Season One Month Early for Maintenance

The Canso Canal, located in the Canso Causeway, will close for the season on November 24, and reopen in April of 2025,

Michèle Bernier, communications advisor with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, stated in an email that the closing is taking place a month early to upgrade and extend the useful life of the cathodic protection systems, which protect the submerged portion of the lock against corrosion, and the lock gates to provide safe and efficient navigation by marine traffic of the Strait of Canso. This type of work is done routinely to ensure the safety of marine navigation.

This work will cost approximately $12,000,000. The canal has been in operation since 1955. The canal allows an average of 1,200 vessels transiting to have commercial access, transporting up to 600,000 tons of cargo annually.