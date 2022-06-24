Canso coach named coach of the year

Hockey Nova Scotia announced Brent O’Handley as the winner of the 2022 coach of year award for rec-c-level.

A grade 12 student at Guysborough Academy, O’Handley joined the Canso Minor Hockey Association when he was 5, and went on to play with the Novas, the Cabot Highlanders, and was an affiliate with the Cape Breton West Islanders.

Last season, O’Handley served as an assistant coach with the U13 Canso Bluefins, helping the develop on and off the ice. A release from Hockey Nova Scotia described O’Handley as organized and mature beyond his years, adding he was a role model for his team and someone they could all look up to.