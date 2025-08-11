Listen Live

Canso Hosts the 49th Annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service

Aug 11, 2025 | Local News

The community of Canso hosted the 49th Annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service at the Canso Seamen’s Memorial on Sunday.

Wreaths placed on Seamen’s Memorial will be on display until Saturday August 16th. On Sunday August 17th at 1 PM area boats will meet at Whitman’s Wharf to pick up the wreaths. Captain Berkley Dixon of Irishtowner I will lead the flotilla of boats in a procession as they circle the harbour before taking the wreaths out to Chedabucto Bay for a final blessing and laid on the sea as a tribute to lost fishermen from area communities.

St. Mary’s District Warden James Fuller, Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm, Guysborough District Warden Paul Long and Hon .Greg Morrow, MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie and Minister of Agriculture brought greeting to the Seamen’s Memorial Service. (contributed photo)

All wreaths being laid at sea in memoriam are made of natural and biodegradable materials.


