Canso Resident Charged Under a Section of the Animal Protection Act

SPCA Nova Scotia officials say a 68-year-old woman from Canso, Maureen Davis, has been charged with permitting 11 animals to be in distress, contrary to a section of the province’s Animal Protection Act.

Agency officials say on September 21st, it received a complaint of animals living in unsanitary conditions. Officers found 10 dogs and one cat at a home living in unhealthy conditions. The SPCA say orders were given to comply. On November 7th, officers returned to inspect the home; the animals were seized due to non-compliance.

Davis appeared before the Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board to challenge the seizure. The Board concluded the seizure was reasonable and carried out appropriately under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia; the animals would remain with the SPCA.

Davis is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on the charge on February 28th.