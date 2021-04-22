Canso Residents Concerned about cuts to Library Hours

This month library hours were cut at both Eastern Counties Regional Library branches in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG). A news release from the ECRL explained the cuts were due to the amount of funding supplied to the library from the MODG.

At Wednesday afternoon’s regular council meeting, a letter was received from Canso residents regarding the cuts. The MODG has protested the reduction in service and sent letters to the Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and local MLA Lloyd Hines.

MODG warden Vernon Pitts said the municipality hadn’t received a response to their letter to the minister but would continue to push for better service. He also said that the library board was not considering the amount of capital spending and building maintenance the MODG put into local libraries when they calculated the municipality’s financial contribution.