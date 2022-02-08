Capacity Issues A Stressor for Health Care Workers at St. Martha’s Hospital

A local physician says capacity issues at hospitals are one of the stressors facing health care workers during the pandemic.

Dr. Tania Sullivan, emergency department site lead and covid medical site lead for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, said the Antigonish health facility experienced capacity issues prior to the pandemic, and those issues are compacted by staffing issues also related to covid 19. As for possible options, Sullivan suggested collaboration between hospitals and long-term care partners, and making space for patients to be cared for in the space that is most appropriate for the care required.

Sullivan noted the goal of St. Martha’s Hospital is meeting the acute care needs of surrounding communities. As for hospital workers themselves, Sullivan said their goal is provide the best possible care for patients.

She also commended co-workers and health care teams at St. Martha’s Hospital for their efforts.