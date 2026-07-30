Cape Breton-Cano-Antigonish MP announces upgrade funding for Antigonish’s Bay Street

The federal government yesterday announced over $545,000 in funding for work on Antigonish’s Bay Street.

Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste made the announcement yesterday afternoon at the Antigonish Heritage Museum.

A release from the government states the funding is going towards the construction of a 3-meter-wide multi-use path on the right side of Bay Street, replacing the existing deteriorated sidewalk. With that, some utility poles are to be relocated, eliminating accessibility issues and improving conditions for seasonal maintenance such as winter snow removal, and a landscaped buffer will be built, creating a safe separation from vehicle traffic for all users of the pathway.

On the left-side of Bay Street, work includes rebuilding and extending the sidewalk an additional 30 meters to Marian Drive where a new pedestrian crosswalk will be added, featuring curb ramps, tactile warning plates, high-visibility pavement markings, and pedestrian-activated beacon lights.

Battiste called it a great day for the community.