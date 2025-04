The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the St. FX Students Union are hosting a Federal Election Forum.

It will be held on April 15th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Barrick Auditorium.

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Candidates confirmed to participate in the forum include Conservative Allan MacMaster, Jaime Battiste of the Liberals and the NDP’s Joanna Clark.