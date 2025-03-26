Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative Candidate Allan MacMaster Busy Campaigning Ahead of April 28th Federal Election

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative candidate Allan MacMaster is back on the campaign trail.

MacMaster, a Judique native who served as the MLA for Inverness from October of 2009 to October of 2024, won the conservative nomination for the riding in February. He said he jumped into the campaign since the election was called on Sunday, noting he’s already been knocking on doors and signs are up. MacMaster said it’s important for him to hear from and get to know the people he wants to represent.

Should he be elected, MacMaster said plans to represent the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding the same way he represented Inverness; respectfully and representing everyone no matter how they voted. He said he plans to focus on the issues that matter locally and speak with a strong voice, adding he is ready to go to work for the area and the people here.