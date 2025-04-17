Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative Candidate Allan MacMaster Pledges to Defend Charitable Status for Churches

Cape Breton Canso-Antigonish Conservative candidate Allan MacMaster said he intends to defend charitable status for churches should he becoming the next MP for the area.

MacMaster pointed to a house of commons standing committee on finance report regarding pre-budget consultations for 2025. One of the recommendations in the report is to `amend the income tax act to provide a definition of a charity which would remove the privileged status of advancement of religion as a charitable purpose.` The budget has not been passed.

MacMaster said there are over 100 faith-based organizations in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish, adding the recommendation could affect the ability of those organizations to survive. He said those groups do many good works, such as raising money for food banks or helping to welcome newcomers to the area.

The federal election is set for April 28.