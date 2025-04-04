Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative Candidate Allan MacMaster says He can Provide the Voice for the Local Community in the House of Commons

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative Candidate Allan MacMaster says he’s excited about the new riding as he campaigns in the April 28th federal election. The riding includes all of Antigonish County, the District of Guysborough, and almost all of Cape Breton Island, covering almost one third of the province geographically.

Despite the large area, MacMaster says constituents share a lot of shared interests.

MacMaster,a former provincial cabinet minister and Inverness MLA,says if he’s elected on April 28th, he will be an advocate for the riding.

MacMaster as he goes door to door he finds a lot of voters are undecided. MacMaster says it is not surprising giving the current political turmoil facing the country. MacMaster says he tells these voters he can provide a voice for the local area and has the experience to deliver results.