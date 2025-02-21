Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative Candidate Allan MacMaster says his Team is Ready for an Election

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Conservative candidate Allan MacMaster says his team will be ready whenever the federal election is called. MacMaster, who spent 15 years in provincial politics including serving in cabinet, was chosen earlier this week in a nomination vote.

MacMaster expects a number of issues will be raised by voters as he goes door-to-door.

MacMaster says there’s a real hunger for change, pointing to the more than two thousand people in the riding who have signed up to be members of the Conservative Party.

MacMaster says Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish is a large riding, making up almost one third of the province’s geography, but there are a lot of shared interests. MacMaster says he will do all he can to help, in all corners of the riding.