Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Independent Candidate Rebecca Wall says her non-affiliated status Would be an Asset for Voters if Elected

Independent Rebecca Wall is looking to make some noise in the upcoming federal election.

The Cape Breton resident who attended school in Baddeck, works as a media consultant in the new Cape Breton Canso Antigonish riding. Wall said during her time travelling the riding she was drawn to the locals who built a life with next to nothing and started to realize marginalized voices were not being represented well in parliament. With 11 Nova Scotia Parliament seats and only two in Cape Breton, Wall said it doesn’t give local residents a full voice in Ottawa.

Wall said running as an independent offers a chance to make some noise.

Wall said she wants to encourage youth, encourage collaboration, and bring the voices of women forward in leadership. She invites everyone to vote strategically and without fear, adding if she were to win, she will be a voice for all people and be there to listen.