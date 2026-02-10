Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste and Parliamentary Colleagues Look to Chat with Cell Phone Companies about Rural Coverage

A local MP said a letter went out to cell companies to ask for a special meeting to talk about rural cell coverage.

Back in January, Build Nova Scotia representatives met with local MLAs Michelle Thompson, Greg Morrow, and members of Antigonish County Council to share updates and next steps for the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program and hear and respond to the concerns of residents. Cape Breton Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste took part in the meeting virtually.

Last week, Battiste said he`s heard from folks across the riding about problems with cell coverage to the point where some people are going back to landlines. It`s been a matter of discussion with both the rural and Atlantic caucuses, in terms of government`s response on what can be done.

Battiste said the meeting will give MPs the chance to look at different ways in which they can help improve cell coverage