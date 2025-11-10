Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste announces Up to $12 million for the new Victoria Highlands Civic Centre in Baddeck

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste has announced the federal government will provide up to $12 million for the new Victoria Highlands Civic Centre, a multi-use community complex and arena in Baddeck.

Battiste says the commitment, part of the federal budget, is a watershed moment for the riding and Cape Breton. Battiste says as the only named project in Nova Scotia in the budget for this funding stream, it represents a landmark delivery for the region and a strong recognition of the importance of this project. Battiste says people across Cape Breton and throughout Nova Scotia, will have access to a world-class sporting facility and he couldn’t be prouder.