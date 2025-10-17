Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste Looks Forward to upcoming Federal Budget

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste says he’s looking forward to seeing what will be contained in the federal budget this fall

The government’s financial blueprint will be tabled on November 5th by Finance Minister Francois Philippe-Champaigne.

Battiste says we have a number of hints of what will be contained in the document.

Battiste also expects there will be some mention of the National School Food Program, announced recently that it will become permanent.

Battiste says he knows the budget will be investment-heavy with projects anticipated from coast to coast. Battiste says one of those projects, Wind West, which has been promoted by Premier Tim Houston, is gaining momentum.