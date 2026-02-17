Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste says Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefits Act payments Provide Relief for Consumers

Recently, Parliament passed the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefits Act, with the aim of helping more than 12 million low and modest income Canadians.

A release on the federal government’s web site states the bill will provide a one-time top up payment, as early as this spring, equal to a 50 per cent increase in the annual 2025-26 value of the GST credit. This will mean $3.1 billion in assistance going to low and moderate income Canadians.

The bill will also increase the value of the Canada Groceries and Essentials benefit by 25 per cent for five years starting in July. The government states these measures mean a family of four will get up to $1,890 this year and about $1,400 annually for the next four years while a single person will get up to $950 this year and about $700 annually for the next four years.

Speaking about the Bill, Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste explained the reasoning behind the bill.

The release states after the one-time payment is made in the spring, eligible families and individuals will receive the enriched regular payments under the Canada Groceries and Essentials benefit as of July 2026.