Cape Breton Canso Liberal Incumbent Mike Kelloway says Health Care is a Key Issue in the Election Campaign

The Cape Breton Canso incumbent says the big issue in the area remains health care and what

the federal government can do to help.

Mike Kelloway, the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming federal election, says even though it is a provincial domain, items like doctor recruitment and retention remains on the minds of constituents. He said the federal liberals have a plan in their platform to work with provinces on bringing in and keep doctors in rural communities. Affordable and accessible housing, as well as support for seniors, is also a major issue this time around, said Kelloway.

As for what it will take to hold on to the Cape Breton Canso Seat, Kelloway said when everyone is working together and pulling in the right direction, good things can happen. Even though there are challenges, he said the Liberal government is one that believes in investing in people.